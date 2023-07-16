MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Jennifer Zuleta was last seen on Friday in a Little Havana neighborhood wearing a black tank top with grey leggings. She stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Zuleta has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.