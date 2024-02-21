MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police officers were at Hobie Beach after reports of a migrant landing.

On Wednesday morning, officials confirmed that a total of five migrants arrived in a makeshift boat around 1 a.m. Two male migrants were evaluated for any health issues while another three were reportedly still in the water on the boat.

Law enforcement agents called the U.S. Border Patrol to investigate.

7Skyforce was overhead as the migrants, covered in a yellow tarp for warmth, were near a bathroom on the beach. Although yellow tarps are normally used for bodies, in this case it is likely being used so the migrants can keep warm after being in the cold water.

