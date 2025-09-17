MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have released video showing the rescue of a boater who was injured offshore.

Detectives received reports of an injured woman aboard a boat on local waterways, Sept. 2nd.

Authorities dispatched a drone first responder to the Bayshore line to search for the injured woman’s vessel after initial search efforts by marine patrol and fire rescue units were unsuccessful in locating the vessel.

Shortly after dispatching the drone, officials confirmed the vessel’s location just north of the Venetian Causeway.

Officers reached the woman’s boat a short time later, immediately rendering first aid and transporting her safely to shore where she was taken to the hospital.

The exact nature of her injuries and her condition are unknown.

