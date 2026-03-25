MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police officers have released bodycam footage that showed the moments when a man drove his car into an officer near Bayfront Park last year.

The incident occurred while the officer was directing traffic at a music festival on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Street in Miami around 7 p.m. on May 25, 2025.

The officer then put his hand up to signal a black BMW to stop.

Instead, the driver hit the gas and kept going, according to investigators.

The driver was later identified as Menelek Emmanuel Clarke.

Cell phone video showed the officer on top of the man’s car, shooting through the windshield several times as the car continued to drive forward.

The BMW then hits a police cruiser.

The driver, who was shot in the leg, shoulder, and side, managed to exit the car and started walking.

“Get on the (expletive) ground!” said the officer.

He eventually surrenders to the police and is taken to the hospital.

Video posted to social media showed Clarke being taken away by police and taken to the hospital.

Body camera footage shows officers on the scene wondering who shot the man.

“You know the guy who shot him?” asked another officer.

“No, I shot him,” said the officer involved in the shooting.

The officer was placed in a police car and was asked to stay during the on-site investigation.

“He hit me with his car,” said the officer to other police officers.

Earlier this month, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office wrapped up its investigation into the officer’s actions. In a letter to the Chief of Police, officials said that “the officer was legally justified in the use of deadly force.”

In the closeout memo, the office also said that Clarke’s actions “constitute a clear Aggravated battery on a Law Enforcement Officer,” and that the officer was “legally justified in firing his weapon in defense of his person.”

Clarke faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, among other charges.

Clarke’s sister, Sherylann, was seated in the passenger’s seat of the car and told 7News that the incident was a misunderstanding and that her brother never meant to hit the officer.

According to court documents, his trial is set for April.

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