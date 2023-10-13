MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch as they search for a subject in connection to a sexual battery in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject targeted the victim in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 37th Street, between 2 and 3 a.m. on Monday.

In addition to releasing the sketch, police described the subject as a male between 16 and 23 years old. Detectives said he stands 5 feet, 2 inches or 5 feet, 3 inches tall, has long hair and was possibly wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts, and black and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or recognize the subject and have information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

