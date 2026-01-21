MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Miami-Dade County students were awarded for doing the right thing.

The City of Miami Police Department honored nine students for their leadership, bravery and compassion as part of their “Do the Right Thing” program.

Those nine students were selected from a pool of 700 nominees.

The students were recognized for having stepped up to defuse conflicts and taking responsibility for other classmates.

They were given a plaque and a gift bag for their caring actions.

