MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police honored a third grade student with the right reward.

The Do the Right Thing Awards took place Tthursday morning.

Kailenn Hollinger was honored for reporting a classmate who had brought a steak knife to school.

“It feels good because I risked my own life to save somebody else’s,” he said.

“I wasn’t even aware of the situation until the school called me and told me what happened,” said mother Jovonna Hollinger, “but, I’m proud of him because it could’ve went a million different ways. No one ever wants to tell on their friend, and he wasn’t intending per say to get her in trouble, but it was just to make sure she didn’t harm herself or anyone else didn’t get harmed.”

Hollinger was honored alongside nine other students who were chosen out of 700 nominees.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.