MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department took several children on an educational trip to learn about Black history in law enforcement.

Children toured the Historic Black Police Precinct Courthouse and Museum located at 480 NW 11th Street.

The building began as a segregated headquarters for Miami’s first Black officers.

The officers were later integrated into the main office in 1963, with the segregated precinct being abolished.

Now, the museum helps share the stories of officers who helped break barriers while protecting their community.

