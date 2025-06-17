MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood are demanding answers from police officials following the deadly stabbing of a teen at a high-rise condo.

Members of the Brickell Homeowner’s Association gathered at the Brickell Icon, Monday, to get virtual answers from Miami Police Commander Andres Valdes as they wanted to know how a raging, random murderer savagely killed the teen.

“We’ve come together because we’re very concerned,” said Abby, a member of the association.

According to Miami Police, the victim, 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell was fatally stabbed while he slept by intruder Kyrill Kehl, who made his way onto the 34th floor of the high-rise and began trying to open doors of various apartments.

Days later, Valdes provided the concerned residents more information on Kehl and his behavior before the murder.

“He did have a short stint on the beach, like some people saw on Channel 7,” said Valdes.

“[So] There was no time when they were there that they knew he was acting odd?” said a resident.

“No. In the video we have, he’s actually laying, lounging on a sofa,” said Valdes.

Police said Kehl acted so strange as he hung out in the lobby for over two hours that paramedics were notified of his behavior.

“Fire rescue was notified to see if he needed medical attention,” said Valdes.

According to police, Kehl declined the help and headed toward the elevator.

“He had been going up and down in the elevator, piggy backing on residents, walking around on the floor with a fire extinguisher, speaking gibberish,” said Valdes.

And at times, his behavior turned from weird to worrisome.

“Chased down some girls,” said Valdes.

And on that June 8 night, he wound up on the 34th floor and entered the unit where the teen and his father rented an Airbnb.

“The door was unlocked, he went inside. Obviously the gruesome incident happened,” said Valdes.

7News spoke to Kehl’s former landlord, Christian, last week where he revealed the murderer stored rotten meat and an automatic rifle.

“Oh my God, we’re dealing with Dahmer here.’ Jeffrey Dahmer vibes,” Christian said. “I just had these instincts that told me, ‘this guy is not a good guy.’”

During Monday’s meeting, Valdes’ biggest gripe centers around an easy thing residents can do to remain safe: lock their doors.

Officers have repeatedly told residents living in the Downtown Miami area for months to do this simple thing to prevent similiar incidents to the one that occurred at the Icon Residences.

Back in January, 7News was the first to reveal surveillance video from a Fifth Street condominium in downtown showing Diontae Blackman bypassing security and finding himself on the 35th floor.

According to police, Blackman opened an unlocked door and raped a woman inside her apartment.

Detectives said he attempted a similar crime in Brickell in 2021.

Tragically, 17-year-old Ferrell did not survive this common Miami method of easy entry and officials are warning residents to remain alert and lock their doors.’

“Unfortunately, we don’t know who’s wandering these hallways,” said Valdes.

Police have confirmed that following the fatal stabbing, Kehl died when he fell from a nearby construction site.

Miami Police said one of the ways they were able to solve Ferrell’s death case so quickly is because they followed the blood trail that was found inside the high-rise residence.

