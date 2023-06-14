MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for jumping in front of former President Trump’s motorcade as he was leaving the courthouse in Miami.

Police said 61-year-old Domenic Santana went too far and was the only person to be arrested during Trump’s visit.

According to Santana he simply wanted to get his message across and he believes he did.

The number of Donald Trump supporters greatly outnumbered the critics Tuesday afternoon during the peaceful demonstrations.

“One individual, who was clearly not in his right mind, jumps out in front of the motorcade to make some point for himself and he was taken down immediately without anyone else getting hurt,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Santana spent the night behind bars and now faces three charges, including disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic and resisting an officer without violence.

He spoke to our 7News cameras as bonded out of jail Wednesday morning.

“I’m getting the message out. He [Trump] should have been locked up long time ago, lock him up,” said Santana.

Some Trump supporters did get close to the former president at Versailles in Little Havana as he made a quick stop on the way to the airport.

There was a moment of prayer and Trump spoke to the crowd.

A group of supporters even sang happy birthday to Trump, who is celebrating his 77 birthday despite another serious legal battle ahead of him.

Morales said he is really proud of his department and how everything was handled.

Santana said he understands why he was arrested and even commended authorities for the way everything was handled during Trump’s visit.

