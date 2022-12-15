NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer.

Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

The youngsters were all smiles as they watched their wish lists come to life.

“I really like these Hot Wheels stuff and the soccer and tennis balls, and I like the Legos, too,” said shopper John Raveneau.

The officers walked alongside the young shoppers and helped them grab their gifts.

Each child was provided with a gift card to purchase the presents.

