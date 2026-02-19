MIAMI (WSVN) - Students and some Miami Police officers were honored for doing the right thing.

The awards ceremony was held in Miami on Thursday as a kickoff to the 35th anniversary of rewarding positive choices in the community.

Several officers received plaques for their role in helping two injured officers following a shooting in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Back in October, officers were shot during a standoff with a suspect. Several of their colleagues quickly responded to the scene and helped the injured officers.

“Our officers immediately responded and their first reaction was to help our injured officers and take them to get medical treatment. Luckily, our officers survived and are in good condition,” said Miami Police Dept. Asst. Chief Richard Perez.

Several students were also honored for their response to dangerous situations on campus.

