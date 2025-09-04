SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - City of Miami Police officers are gearing up to pedal with a purpose, all the way to Central Florida.

7News cameras captured the law enforcement officers training at the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

The officers are preparing to cycle to Orlando in support of Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Their goal is to raise funds for cancer research and patient support.

The officers on Thursday rode for 60 miles. They were joined by community partners and those impacted by blood cancers.

“I know I speak for the entire South Florida law enforcement community when I say that we’re here for our communities in any time of need — not just when a crime is committed against you, but anytime that we can be of assistance, here we are,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar.

The group is set to hit the road to Orlando in October.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.