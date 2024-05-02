MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some outstanding officers of the Miami Police Department received special recognition for their heroic actions after a fellow officer came under friendly fire while pursuing a suspect on the Venetian Causeway.

These officers were honored at a ceremony held Thursday for their quick thinking and life-saving skills after a Miami Beach Police officer was shot in the line of duty.

One of the honorees, Miami Police Officer Dominuse-Cain Dolce, said their rush to rescue was the result of well-executed teamwork.

“To be able to be fortunate enough carry one of our brothers home in a time of need, I think the feeling is insurmountable, and the reality is, like the chief said, it was tremendous teamwork,” he said.

On March 2, Miami Beach Police were investigating reports of an armed man walking on the Venetian Causeway.

Once they found him, the arrest very quickly took a bad turn.

“She jumped out of the car, pulled her gun, and ran at him,” said Jeremy Mohler, a witness. “It looks like the cop shot at the person, and it hit the other cop.”

Miami Beach Police Officer Shenaqua Stringer pulled her weapon and pulled the trigger but missed the mark. Instead, she hit Officer Fabio Bolanos, complicating the arrest.

Thankfully MPD officers were there to offer help.

“We need a tourniquet,” Bolanos is heard saying in cellphone video.

It was a passionate call for help from one officer for life-saving equipment to stop the bleeding — all while they worked to arrest the suspect.

“His leg was bleeding out, like a lot, and they ran and took him off in an ambulance,” said Mohler.

Police got the injured officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

As for the suspect they arrested, the officers would later learn that he was suffering from a mental health emergency and didn’t even have a gun, but a lighter that looked like a revolver.

Dolce said that teamwork was the key.

“We worked as a team, and we were able to control that situation and get that officer to the medical attention that he needed,” he said.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said he knows for a fact that in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned deadly.

“Because, if they didn’t act in the manner that they did, that Miami Beach officer wouldn’t be here with us today,” he said.

The suspect received a mental evaluation and is not facing any charges.

The wounded officer is recovering at home.

