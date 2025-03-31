SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer’s apartment was burglarized and an unmarked vehicle was reportedly stolen overnight, officials say.

The Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office said they responded to The Palmer Dadeland apartment complex located near 72nd Avenue and Southwest 82nd Street around 10p.m. Sunday night.

The sheriffs office said they were notified that someone broke into the officer’s apartment and then stole their unmarked patrol car.

According to the sheriffs office, the stolen car was later recovered and a woman was arrested.

It’s unclear if the woman knew the officer prior to committing this crime and what charges she will be facing.

