Miami Police officer hospitalized after crashing into other car

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer has been transported to the hospital after crashing into another car.

The incident occurred on Northwest 20th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with knee injuries and chest pain and in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Mini Cooper, was taken to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

