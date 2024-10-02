MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 53rd Street and 17th Avenue in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured a police cruiser and another vehicle on the sidewalk. The civilian vehicle appears to have crashed into the front bumper of the police car.

The officer was apparently driving northbound when the crash occurred.

According to officials, the officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The civilian driver did not have any injuries.

Traffic along the southbound lanes of 17th Avenue is being affected, but traffic on the northbound lanes in the area of 52nd and 53rd streets is getting by.

The crash remains under investigation.

