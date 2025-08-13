MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department has suspended one of its officers in connection to littering incident in 2020 that led to the officer’s arrest in Broward County, a 7News source said.

7News cameras captured Miami Police Officer Arteaga as he walked out of the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

7News reporter Sheldon Fox asked the officer to comment on the incident and the charges he is facing.

“I’m just trying to get your take on what happened with you littering. What happened, man?” said Fox.

Arteaga did not say anything and kept on walking.

“Why did you get arrested? I’m just trying to get your take; we want to get your side of the story,” said Fox.

Arteaga remained silent as he walked down some stairs toward a parking lot.

Back in April of 2020, Arteaga was cited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for dumping trash back on the side of Pembroke Road.

Court records show Arteaga never showed up for a court date on June 29, 2023, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Arteaga was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail on a violation of Florida’s litter law over five pounds.

A 7News source said Arteaga was taken into custody while he was at work and has been relieved of duty.

“Should cops be able to break the law like that and litter? Would you arrest somebody if they were littering?” Fox asked Arteaga outside the Broward County Jail. “Just tell us what happened so that we can get your perspective. Nothing for 7News?”

Arteaga declined to comment, as he looked at his smartphone in the parking lot.

“All right, it’s just our job. We’re just trying to get your side of the story,” said Fox.

7News photojournalist Andrew Reid also attempted to get a quote from Arteaga, but while the police officer did not discuss his charges, he did reply to the camera operator.

“Sir, can you please stop following me? You’re kind of in my personal space,” said Arteaga.

When asked whether he had a comment, Arteaga repled, “No, I don’t have anything. Can you please stop following me?”

A Miami Police spokesperson on Tuesday night confirmed Arteaga’s arrest by FWC for littering, adding the department would issue a statement on the matter on Wednesday.

