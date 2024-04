SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Minor injuries were reported after a cruiser crashed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A Miami Beach Police car and another vehicle were left badly damaged after a wreck happened on Southwest 122nd Avenue and 88th Street, Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear if the officer was on duty at the time.

