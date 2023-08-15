MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer suffered life-altering injuries after a hit-and-run left her hospitalized.

Officer Marvalyn Lee Chin remained unconscious at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday.

“She just gotten out of a second set of surgery to fix some of the lower-body damage she had, and we’re confident that she’s going to be on the road to recovery,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said. “Although it’s going to be long and arduous, she has the support of her family and the Miami Police Department, her blue family.”

The incident took place on Monday in the area of Northwest First Court and 13th Street.

According to Miami Police, Lee Chin was working a detail in Overtown when she was advised of altercation that happened on Northwest Second Avenue and 12th Street.

A suspect, identified as 49-year-old Andrewin Wardel, allegedly stole a red Nissan and hit Lee Chin after she got out of her vehicle.

“The offender, driving a vehicle, accelerated, struck the officer, pinned her against the vehicle,” Morales said.

Once she was hit, Wardel took off running.

It did not take long for police to find and cuff Wardel. He turned westbound on 12th Street where officers were already responding in emergency mode.

Benjamin, who owns the red Nissan, said he went out to check on his vehicle when he saw the havoc on the streets.

“At first, I was laying in my house watching TV and someone came and told me, ‘Somebody is under you car, somebody is under you car,'” he said.

According to police, Wardel was also transported to the hospital after he was involved in multiple car crashes, fought with a crowd of people at the scene and resisted arrest.

Wardel is facing charges of robbery carjacking, attempted felony murder, battery on law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash.

