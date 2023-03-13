MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer is sharing his story after he was caught on video risking his life to save a man who, police said, attempted suicide in the Miami River.

“I made a decision to jump in,” said Officer Lucas Pereira.

The rescue happened Saturday afternoon when a 911 call came in about a man attempting to kill himself. The man had cut himself.

“We were dispatched to a call reference possible homeless male with sores to his body. His internal organs were exposed, acting erratically, perhaps attempting to commit suicide,” said Pereira.

That man in distress then plunged into the river at Spring Garden Point Park.

“We began rescue efforts to get him out of the water that didn’t work,” said Pereira, “so at that point, I decided to take my uniform off.”

“Officer Pereira selflessly and immediately took action,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Morales said officer Pereira’s actions to stop suicide is an example of the gutsy, compassionate work his men and women do every day, much of which he said goes unnoticed.

“He definitely put his life on the line,” said Morales.

“After going through that emotionally impactful incident, he’s able to dry off, get cleaned up and get back on the road to service the citizens of Miami with dignity, compassion and respect,” said Morales.

“City of Miami, we’re a very fast-paced department, so we’ve been exposed to a lot of situations over here,” said Pereira.

“He’s going to get a life-saving award that comes along with eight hours of compensatory time,” said Morales.

Pereira also acknowledged two other Miami officers who helped him get the man out of the water, as well as a pedestrian who helped.

