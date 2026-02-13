MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was released from the hospital after he was injured in a crash.

Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident on the ramp from westbound Interstate 195 to northbound I-95, at around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but Miami Police said the officer was alert and conscious when taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the officer still has some bruising and swelling, but he will be OK.

