SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred just after 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, on the northbound Turnpike Extension north of Quail Roost Drive.

According to Miami Police, the officer was on his way to work and crashed. The officer was unharmed and no injuries were reported.

The accident resulted in the blockage of two lanes on the northbound side of the Turnpike Extension. Traffic in the area was slowed as emergency crews cleared the scene.

