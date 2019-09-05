Miami Police officer involved in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A female Miami Police officer has been involved in a traffic crash.

The crash occurred at around 8:33 a.m. Thursday, by the Miami Riverside Center building at 444 Southwest Second Ave.

According to police, the officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries to her arm.

She is expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.

