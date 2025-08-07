MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was taken to the hospital after he suffered a leg injury while taking a subject into custody.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to reports of an injured officer in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 71st Street, shortly after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for Miami Police, the officer was performing a traffic stop and was taking a subject into custody when they suffered an apparent leg injury.

It remains unclear what led to the officer’s injury.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene, and the subject is in custody.

