MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was rushed to the hospital after a crash that involved another vehicle.

Miami Police officials said an officer who was responding to an emergency call was T-boned by a gray SUV.

“I’m going to use my car to remove the vehicle that’s trapping the officer,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Investigators said the crash happened along the 1200 block of Southwest Seventh Street, at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

“I’m with him. He’s alert and conscious,” said a first responder in radio transmissions. “Start shutting down the streets. Establish a corridor to the hospital.”

Police said the officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The extent of his injuries is unclear, but he may have suffered multiple fractures.

The cruiser and the SUV both sustained extensive damage.

Witness John Randin described how the scene unfolded.

“I was trailing behind the gentleman who struck the police officer, and it was a green light, and the cop went straight through the intersection with his lights on, but like I said, it was green, and unfortunately, the gentleman struck him,” he said.

Randin contacted 911 and checked on the officer.

“I got out of the car, called 911 real quick. The officer seemed like he was in pain, but I signaled to him. I’m on the phone, I was standing in front of the patrol car, and he gave me the thumbs up like ‘thank you for calling,'” said Randin.

Detectives said the driver of the gray SUV stayed at the scene.

The damaged cruiser and SUV were towed hours later.

Investigators have not released any information about the driver of the gray SUV.

While the injured officer receives treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital, his colleagues are actively investigating this crash.

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