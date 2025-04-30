MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash.

The incident took place in the area of Southwest 25th Avenue and Sixth Street in Miami, late Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a gray Honda Civic with its airbags deployed.

The uniformed officer was seen alert as Miami Fire Rescue paramedics wheeled him into Jackson Memorial Hospital with a bandage on his hand.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

