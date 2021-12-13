MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a crash outside of a restaurant.

According to witnesses, the incident took place outside Doce Provisions near Southwest Fifth Street and 12th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the two-car collision involved a red minivan.

Witnesses said the officer is OK but suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be treated for injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

