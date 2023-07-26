MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer hailed as a hero for rescuing a drowning child who fell into a river in the Allapattah area took a heartwarming step beyond his duty.

Officer Ernesto Fernandez, who spotted the child walking along the river during his patrol, rushed to the scene and saved the 10-year-old boy. The officer’s body camera footage captured the heroic rescue, revealing the child’s parents’ gratitude, who mentioned that their son is autistic.

Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz shared that Officer Fernandez was profoundly affected by the incident, especially considering that his own son is autistic. “The officer’s son is also autistic, so this hit home,” Cruz stated.

The officer had been given a few days off to cope with the emotional impact of the rescue.

In a touching gesture, Officer Fernandez took some time out of his busy shift to check on the well-being of the boy and presented him with a heartfelt gift card. The card’s message read, “The circumstances on how we met might not be the best, but I am fortunate we came across each other’s path that day. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

The child, thankfully, is in good condition.

