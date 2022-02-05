MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Miami Police units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Third Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the officer’s marked SUV and the other driver collided.

The side of the officer’s cruiser sustained some damage, but the officer was not injured

No one was transported to the hospital.

