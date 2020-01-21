Miami Police officer claims he’s black, causes community uproar

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami Police officer with a history of harassment accusations is once again raising eyebrows, this time by claiming he is a black man.

Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz made the controversial claim during a Miami Commission meeting, Friday.

“As far as Captain [Dana] Carr, she loves to call me a Latin male. I’m a black male. Yes, I am, and I am not Hispanic. I was born in this country,” he told commissioners.

Video of Ortiz’s remarks have since gone viral.

#BREAKING: @MiamiPD Capt. @OrtizFOP tells city commission "I am a black male" after he was caught lying about his race on 2014 lieutenant's exam and 2017 captain's application — his original MPD application says he's white Hispanic #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/meaJ2mlQGn — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 17, 2020

The officer spent considerable time defending his assertion at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove.

“You don’t know the makeup of my race or ethnicity. You don’t know anything about me,” he said, “and just for the record, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it’s all voluntary. I don’t need to give you any information or tell you who I am.”

During the same meeting, commissioners discussed racial equality within the police department.

A man who addressed commissioners questioned Ortiz’s professionalism.

“Let me just show you his history here. He is constantly putting the city in liability,” he said as he showed a slide with newspaper headlines concerning Ortiz.

The Miami-Dade NAACP posted a clip of the meeting on Instagram, writing in part, “His comments are disturbing. And in the manner how he used them, downright disturbing to say the least.”

Miami Commission Chair Keon Hardemon asked Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina a question about race.

“How would you analyze that statement?” said Hardemon.

“I would think that something is wrong with Commissioner Hardemon. That’s what I would think,” said Colina.

Ortiz, who used to be the head of the City of Miami Fraternal Order of Police, has been the center of controversy before. He was relieved from his union duties after he was accused of harassing women.

Claudia Castillo is one of these women.

Several social media messages posted by Ortiz years ago called out Castillo after recording video of a Miami-Dade Police officer speeding.

“Leaders of the community should lead by example, so it just irks me,” she said during cellphone video that she recorded during the encounter.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami Police Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, who is also president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, said he wants Ortiz fired.

Ortiz did not immediately reply to 7News’ calls for comment.

