MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer for the City of Miami and a driver suspected to be driving under the influence were taken to the hospital following a cruiser crash.

According to Miami Police, the female officer was at the traffic light on the intersection of Northwest 62nd Street and 13th Avenue in Miami, at around 7:40 p.m. on Friday,

Investigators said that’s when the other driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, rear-ended the cruiser and fled the scene.

Detectives said the injured officer attempted to follow the subject and then stopped, at which point Miami Police’s Aviation Unit intervened and spotted the vehicle.

Police said the subject crashed again, this time into a fenced-off construction area near Northwest 78th Street and 199th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, suffering some lacerations as a result. He was taken into custody

Back at the scene of the first crash, the officer appeared to be alert, and was seen talking with other officers and holding her head as she was loaded onto a stretcher.

Rescue crews transported the officer and the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

