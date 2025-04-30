MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver were taken to the hospital following a crash, authorities said.

According to investigators, the incident took place in the area of Southwest 25th Avenue and Sixth Street in Miami, at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a gray Honda Civic with its airbags deployed.

The uniformed officer was seen alert as Miami Fire Rescue paramedics wheeled him into Jackson Memorial Hospital with a bandage on his hand.

Both patients are expected to be OK.

Police said it’s unclear who was at fault, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.