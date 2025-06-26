MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer is facing felony charges after allegedly issuing a false traffic citation to a former girlfriend while she was deployed overseas, authorities said.

Officer Zamir Vargas Valerio has been charged with official misconduct and offenses against users of computer systems, both third-degree felonies, following an investigation by the Miami Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Officer Valerio allegedly used criminal justice resources of a major police department in what may be seen as an attempt to reconnect with a former girlfriend. This is not only beyond normal comprehension, but it is also a violation of the law,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

According to authorities, the case came to light when the victim’s mother notified her daughter, who was deployed overseas, about a traffic court notice.

Believing it was a mistake, the victim contacted the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts and was told the citation had been officially issued.

Further investigation revealed the officer listed on the ticket was on disability leave at the time.

Investigators later determined that Vargas Valerio had allegedly used the officer’s computer login credentials to issue the citation fraudulently.

City of Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales issued the following statement:

“The City of Miami Police Department can confirm the arrest of one of our members, Ofc. Zamirm Vargas, following an internal investigation into serious criminal and ethical violations initiated by our department. This investigation was conducted in close collaboration with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. As Chief of Police, I want to make it unequivocally clear that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability within our ranks. Our department initiated this investigation because we hold ourselves to the same standards we ask of our community—transparency, responsibility, and obedience to the rule of law. The actions of one individual do not reflect the values and dedication of the vast majority of the men and women who serve this city honorably every day. Therefore, we must act decisively when any officer betrays the badge and the public’s trust. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the public’s confidence and ensuring that the Miami Police Department reflects the very best of public service.”

