MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer faces federal charges for allegedly exploiting his position to stage traffic stops, seizing cash and fake cocaine, and splitting the proceeds with an accomplice.

Federal charges were filed Friday against 40-year-old Frenel Cenat of Boynton Beach. According to the criminal complaint, Cenat collaborated with an individual he believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

Cenat reportedly agreed to use his MPD-issued unmarked vehicle and police position to stop a vehicle driven by an undercover agent posing as a drug trafficker. Cenat believed the driver was carrying a substantial amount of drug money.

On November 3, he identified himself as “Officer Martez of the Miami PD Narcotics Unit.” Cenat gave the driver an ultimatum: surrender a backpack with $52,000 in $100 bills or face arrest. Taking the money, he let the driver go and later split the proceeds with the informant, keeping $39,000.

In another orchestrated traffic stop on Thursday in Deerfield Beach, Cenat identified himself as “Officer Martez of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office – Narcotics Unit.” He pretended to investigate the driver, who was an undercover agent carrying 7 kilograms of fake cocaine and $80,000.

Cenat seized the duffle bag, allowed the driver to leave, and was arrested upon arriving at a pre-arranged location to split the money. Authorities found 7 kilogram-shaped packages and a significant amount of $100 bills in his official MPD vehicle.

Cenat faces multiple charges, including attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

