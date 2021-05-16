Miami Police officer charged with battery after domestic violence arrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Miami Police Officer Michael Bello has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Investigators said the 27-year-old was taken into custody on Friday.

In a statement issued Sunday, a department spokesperson wrote, “Patrol officers from the Miami Police Department responded to a call involving Officer Bello on May 14, and after conducting an investigation, he was arrested for a domestic violence related misdemeanor battery.”

Bello has been relieved of duty pending the result of an internal affairs investigation.

In the statement, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said, “This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favor, and we encourage all victims of domestic violence to call us.”

