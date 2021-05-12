Miami Police officer arrested on DUI charges related to crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer has been caught on the other side of the law.

Police arrested officer Ashley Hunter and booked her on DUI charges related to an accident on Southwest 224th Street and Old Cutler Road Tuesday night.

Hunter, a 7-year sworn member of the Miami Police Department, has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

