MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was arrested in Sunrise for allegedly beating his wife, and he has since been relieved of duty with pay, officials said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christian Sanchez has been charged with domestic violence and robbery without a firearm following his arrest on Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Sanchez’s wife had a bloody lip and blood smeared on her teeth.

Investigators said the couple and their daughter returned to their home after attending an Easter event. His wife said Sanchez was heavily intoxicated after drinking a bottle of rum at the event and had gone to take a shower where he lost balance and caused a shower rod to fall. His wife asked him to leave the bathroom.

Authorities said Sanchez later approached his wife and made sexual advances while she was giving their daughter a bath. After she refused, Sanchez demanded for her to gather her belongings and leave the residence. She agreed, but said she’d do so the next morning.

That’s when, authorities said, Sanchez grabbed her hair, which was in a ponytail, and pulled it backwards. Their daughter was accidentally struck in the process.

Sanchez’s wife escaped, then ran to the bedroom. He demanded to see her phone and when she refused, the arrest report claims, Sanchez got on top of her and began striking her approximately 30 times with a closed fist.

Sanchez eventually fled the home, but his wife and another victim in the home managed to record the attack, according to the arrest report.

Sanchez appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman, Tuesday morning.

“Mr. Sanchez, you’re charged with one count of robbery, no firearm or weapon and battery causing bodily harm, domestic violence,” said the judge.

Sanchez bonded out of jail on Wednesday.

Miami Police confirmed Sanchez has been relieved of duty with pay pending a full investigation.

