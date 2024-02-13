NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer and two other people were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a car crash.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Northwest 7th Avenue and 10th Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

7News cameras captured a damaged police car and a damaged civilian car.

The officer appeared to suffer minor injuries. All three were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Power lines in the area are said to be affected.

Due to the crash, Northwest 7th Avenue has been closed between Northwest 10th and 11th Streets. Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

