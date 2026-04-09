MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in identifying a boy who, they said, was found wandering alone in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, the child was spotted in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 17th Street, at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the boy is 6 years old and possibly called “Lucas” or “Legacy,” but they have not provided further details.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Miami Police Detective D. Reyes, or any on-duty detective of the of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300.

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