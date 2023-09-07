MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has initiated a search for a missing person and is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Nevaeh McNeil, who was last seen in the Model City area.

Nevaeh McNeil is described as being approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a weight of approximately 160 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a green shirt and pants and carrying a black book bag.

Authorities are concerned for Nevaeh’s well-being and are making every effort to ensure her safe return. The Miami Police Department is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward promptly and assist in this critical search.

Individuals who may have seen Nevaeh or have any information pertinent to her case are encouraged to contact the Miami Police Department immediately at either 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

