MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department has announced that they need the public’s assistance in finding a missing person in the Coral Way area.

On Monday morning, authorities tweeted that 83-year-old Joanna Jayne Parker has gone missing.

Officials said she is described as 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts, police urged the public to please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

