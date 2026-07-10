The search is underway for a missing man from Miami.

Miami Police said 69-year-old Carlos Ramon Coello Almeida was last seen on Thursday in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Detectives said Coello Almeida stands 5 feet and 2 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and black slippers.

Anyone with information on Coello Almeida’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective D. Solano or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami or Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or SVU@MIAMI-POLICE.ORG.

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