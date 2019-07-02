Miami Police locate mother and child in parental abduction case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have located a woman and her child after a reported parental abduction case.

Dynovia Shatearie Randle, 38, took off with her daughter Saniyya Ann Florence, 7, from the area of Northwest 59th Street and 12th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The department labeled the case a parental abduction.

However, police tweeted just before 5:45 p.m that Randle was located and in good health. Police also confirmed that Florence was located safely as well.

So far, police said Randle will not be facing any charges.

UPDATE: Dynovia Shatearie Randle has been located in good health. https://t.co/bagXzoGaXW — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.