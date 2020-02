MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 66 year-old Rhonda Gail Nance was last seen Sunday along the 3000 block of Southwest 20th Street.

We need assistance in locating 66 year-old Rhonda Nance. She suffers from Dementia. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, navy blue shirt and black pants in the area of 3040 S.W. 20 St. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Bqz2tx7fUv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 3, 2020

On Monday morning, police said Nance has been found and reunited with her family.

