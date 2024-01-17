MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police said that they have located 71-year-old Benita Attilus, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Attilus stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen in Little Haiti. The elderly woman was wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have classified Attilus as an endangered adult, heightening concerns for her well-being. The City of Miami Police Department is actively seeking any information that could aid in locating her.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that she was located and safe.

Detective K. Brito, leading the investigation, urges anyone with information to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or via email at SVU@miami-police.org. The case number for this missing person is 240116-0003794.

