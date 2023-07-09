MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police located two missing girls who are sisters.

According to Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit, 12-year-old Aniya Tyson and 13-year-old Amariya Tyson were last seen in the downtown area on Sunday.

Amariya stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 134 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

RECOVERED: We have located and recovered both missing juveniles in good health. Thanks to all who assisted in their search. MV https://t.co/umpEnaFMJk — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 11, 2023

Aniya stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Miami Police have located and recovered both missing juveniles in good health, Monday.

