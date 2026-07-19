MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami police officer is accused of being on the wrong side of the law for the second time.

Miami police confirmed Lieutenant Thomas Carroll was arrested for driving under the influence.

7News reached out to Miami Police for details of the arrest and is waiting for more information, but jail records show Carroll has already posted bond.

The 47-year-old has been suspended and relieved of duty until an internal affairs investigation is completed

In December 2024, Carroll was relieved of duty after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

He declined to speak to reporters when he bonded out of jail after his wife alleged the former assistant chief of police spit on and slapped her.

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