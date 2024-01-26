COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department issued a missing person flyer for 79-year-old Martha Worthington Dugan who was reported missing from Coconut Grove.

Dugan stands at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs about 127 pounds and was brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “WAVE” on the front with white letters, pink pants and white sneakers.

Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding this elderly woman.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Miami Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 305-603-6300 or the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

