MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left residents in a downtown Miami apartment scared.

Miami Police responded to a call of shots fired into Vizcayne South Tower apartment located at NE 2 Street Sunday night around 7:15 p.m.

“I could hear the like — gunshots,” said Anthony Nalbone a resident.

Videos and photos from residents show the aftermath of the scary shooting; bullet holes in living room and kitchen windows.

“Five minutes ago — I hear repetitive gunshots,” said another resident.

“I’m pretty sure it’s [glass] is on the carpets, there is some pieces up here too,” said a resident. “It’s [glass] everywhere.”

Residents all said they have no idea where the bullets came from.

“Legitimately — this is scary as f***,” said a resident.

Vivian Olodun, a resident who lives on the 45th floor, arrived home to shattered windows with bullet holes directly next to her baby’s high chair. She posted a video on Instagram of the damage and said “Miami — what kind of city do we want to be?”

Nalbone also heard the gunshots and was concerned for all the resident’s safety.

“Concern level is pretty high, anytime you’re talking about someone’s safety, someone’s life,” he said.

The bullets landed in the south-facing windows near the 44th and 45th floors. Like Olodun, other residents posted videos of the police response.

“The street is crawling with cops,” said a resident.

As the investigation continues residents want to know who is behind the shooting and why.

“Anyone could have been out on their balcony. Wrong place wrong time kind of thing. The biggest thing for me is finding out who did it and why,” said Nalbone.

No injuries were reported.

Details remain limited as police continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to contact the Miami Police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.